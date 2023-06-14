People in Lichfield have been getting into the Wimbledon spirit ahead of the tournament this summer by taking part in a festival of tennis in the city.

Lichfield Friary Lawn Tennis hosted the event last weekend in a bid to encourage more participants in the sport.

The sessions included a parent and child tournament and the launch of the LTA Youth Introduction to Tennis scheme.

Lichfield Friary Lawn Tennis Club’s head coach Michael Hampson said:

“The weather was glorious and the atmosphere was fantastic. It was great to see every court full of people throughout the whole day. “The best part for me was watching parents who had never played before getting coached by their eight-year-old during the family tournament. “A huge thanks to all the players, parents, and coaching team for participating in a great day of sport.” Michael Hampson, Lichfield Friary Lawn Tennis Club

The parent and child competition was split into two age groups, with the under 18 groups won by Julian and Alex Fisher, and Dan and Daniel Mediavilla. The under 10 category was won by Ezra and Byron Barnard, and Simon and Chloe Higgins.

The LTA Youth Tennis scheme launch saw 30 children participate.

The initiative costs £35 and includes six one-hour coaching sessions as well as free racket and t-shirt.

For more information on joining the club or coaching sessions visit www.lichfieldfriarytennis.co.uk or email charlotte@micro-sports.co.uk.