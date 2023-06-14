More should be done to make sure customers are compensated when their broadband connections go down, Lichfield’s MP has said.

Michael Fabricant made his comments in the House of Commons in the wake of recent outages in his constituency area.

The Conservative MP highlighted the issue to the Minister of State for Media, Tourism and Creative Industries.

“Recently, there was a break in the broadband service in Lichfield and no offer was made to any of the subscribers for any form of compensation.” Michael Fabricant

John Whittingdale responded:

“There are schemes which will ensure that if there is a lengthy takeout of provision, then compensation will be available. “I am very happy to look at the specific example of what happened in his constituency, and to advise customers within his constituency what is available to them.” John Whittingdale

Speaking after the debate, Mr Fabricant said it was important residents took steps to access compensation where they are entitled to it.