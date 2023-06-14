A new musical based on a classic novel will be performed in Lichfield later this month.

Dinner With Gatsby by Work In Progress Theatre will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 30th June and 1st July.

It follows the novel’s much-loathed protagonists at a birthday dinner party where we witness all elements of life for American socialites of the 1920.

Joshua Clayton, from Work in Progress Theatre, said:

“Dinner With Gatsby is a new adaptation of the classic novel as you’ve never seen it before. “Reimagined for the stage, the production explores love, loss and the darker side of American society in the 1920s. This is Gatsby, but not as you know it. = “Bringing this production to life has been a thrilling process and after developing the show and sharing excerpts of it in North Wales and London to date, I’m incredibly excited to be bringing it to my home turf for its premiere performances.” Joshua Clayton

Tickets for the show are £14 adults and £12 under 18s. For booking details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.