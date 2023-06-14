Plans for signage at a new cafe bar in Lichfield have been approved.

Titanic Brewery will launch one of their bod outlets this summer at the new retail centre off Yoxall Way in Streethay.

Work is currently underway to fit out the unit, with planning chiefs also having given the green light for the signage to be erected on the outside of the building.

Jonathan Wright, head of retail at Titanic Brewery, said: