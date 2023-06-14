Some of the area’s jazz musicians played a concert of blistering solos, strong ensemble playing and upbeat themes at the Lichfield Guildhall.

The Lichfield Jazz Big Band ensemble, led by local composer and musician Nick Dewhurst performed original pieces and some choice covers in a set that encompassed blues, jazz and gospel grooves, as well as some poppier moments.

They started with a world premiere of Gospel Groove, an original that locked some syncopated brass parts into a summery groove.

An arrangement of Trains by Steps Ahead was dedicated to the much-missed Brian Pretty – Lichfield Arts and the local jazz scene in particular will miss his influence for a while yet.

Something a little lighter was provided by This Little Line of Mine, a song from the gospel songbook that leant itself to a radical reworking, as well as being a musical framework for some good soloing from many of the musicians packed onto the stage.

Dizzy Gillespie’s The Champ was another difficult arrangement which the ensemble delivered with aplomb, and the first set was closed by Charles Mingus’s Nostalgia in Times Square, the full sound given to this well known composition was very impressive.

The second half was mainly big band arrangements of some of Nick Dewhurst’s music.

Double Espresso was a fast jazz tune with plenty of high octane solos, while Heatwave and Skyrocket were also well delivered. But one of the highlights was the improvised section that featured the trombonists during One For Dennis.