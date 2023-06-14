Children from a Lichfield school are learning to play the trumpet ahead of a performance with the world-famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Twenty Year 5 pupils from Willows Primary School are receiving free tuition and instruments as part of the Lichfield Festival’s Aspire learning and participation programme.

Their classroom sessions are already taking place ahead of a concert at Lichfield Cathedral on 8th July as part of the festival.

Ten-year-old pupil Aaina said:

“I have never learned a musical instrument before – it is quite hard but definitely worth it. “It is even better than I expected or hoped it to be.”

Grimethorpe Colliery Band are one of the UK’s top brass bands having won the National and British Open Championships on numerous occasions and received a BAFTA nomination for their starring role in the hit movie Brassed Off.

Caroline King, head of development at the Lichfield Festival, said:

“Lichfield Festival is thrilled to be spearheading such an exciting musical initiative and it’s testament to the commitment of Willows Primary School, Entrust Music Service Staffordshire, Warwick Music Group and, of course, Grimethorpe Colliery Band who are sharing their passion and knowledge of brass band music with the children. “”By removing any financial barriers, we’re increasing access to the arts – that’s life-changing, as the benefits of learning to play an instrument go hand in hand with confidence, creativity and educational attainment.” Caroline King

Lichfield Festival takes place between 6th and 16th July. For ticket details visit www.lichfieldfestival.org.