Stunning gardens at a Hammerwich property will be opened to the public to help raise funds for charity.

Hammerwich House Farm will welcome visitors tomorrow (16th June) and Saturday as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

The Hall Lane garden is the inspiration of Donna Harvey-Bailye, who is a keen supporter of the nationwide scheme which saw more than £3.1million raised for charities last year.

It will be open from 11am to 6pm, with visitors invited to enjoy the gardens and a cream tea.

More details are available online.