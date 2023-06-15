Historic postcards depicting scenes from across Lichfield and Burntwood a century ago have sold for £4,000 at auction.
The collection of 761 cards featured places including Whittington, Chase Terrace, Chasetown, Burntwood, Hammerwich, Armitage, Kings Bromley and Abbots Bromley.
Compiled in three albums, they went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers this week.
“This collection of postcards focussing on early 20th century Staffordshire was simply sensational.
“From streets and shops to churches and schools, roads and canals to railways, it was as comprehensive as it was fascinating.
“Unsurprisingly we had lots of interest and on saleday it came down to a big battle between bidders in the room and on the telephone, with the phone bidder securing the collection for a well-deserved £4,000.”Richard Winterton
Ephemera specialist Robert French catalogued the postcards for auction. He said:
“The collection depicted all aspects of life in Staffordshire and are most definitely a unique glimpse into our home county’s heritage.”Robert French
Would have loved to have seen those.
I wonder if the new owner would consider doing a exhibition of them.