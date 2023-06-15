Historic postcards depicting scenes from across Lichfield and Burntwood a century ago have sold for £4,000 at auction.

The collection of 761 cards featured places including Whittington, Chase Terrace, Chasetown, Burntwood, Hammerwich, Armitage, Kings Bromley and Abbots Bromley.

Compiled in three albums, they went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers this week.

“This collection of postcards focussing on early 20th century Staffordshire was simply sensational. “From streets and shops to churches and schools, roads and canals to railways, it was as comprehensive as it was fascinating. “Unsurprisingly we had lots of interest and on saleday it came down to a big battle between bidders in the room and on the telephone, with the phone bidder securing the collection for a well-deserved £4,000.” Richard Winterton

Ephemera specialist Robert French catalogued the postcards for auction. He said: