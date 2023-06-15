People in Lichfield are being invited to give their views on pedestrianisation at an event in the city.
Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, and other representatives of the local authority will be at Darwin Hall on 10th July.
Residents, blue badge holders and business owners are being invited to attend the feedback session.
The council said the aim of the pedestrianisation scheme was “to make the area safer and more attractive to residents and visitors alike”.
Cllr Pullen said:
“We are holding another pedestrianisation workshop in the city so that discussion can take place on the consultation feedback we have received so far.
“We are listening to people’s views, and I look forward to having a constructive meeting with blue badge holders, city centre residents and business owners next month.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The sessions will take place from 6pm to 7pm and 7.15pm to 8.15pm, with invitations being sent out to previous attendees first.
Cars and people are a bad mix. Many towns and cities are car free in the centre, two examples Chester and Shrewsbury there are many more
Is this for real ? I like many others thought the 18 month trial was well underway ? Traffic wardens stopping cars etc all seemed very good and sorted yet now we having another meeting lol what an absolute joke LDC are.
The simplest of tasks seems impossible to solve without causing utter confusion.
Let’s put a main road straight through the centre and having free for all parking on both sides ?… priority for the blue badge brigade of course.