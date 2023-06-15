People in Lichfield are being invited to give their views on pedestrianisation at an event in the city.

Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, and other representatives of the local authority will be at Darwin Hall on 10th July.

Residents, blue badge holders and business owners are being invited to attend the feedback session.

The council said the aim of the pedestrianisation scheme was “to make the area safer and more attractive to residents and visitors alike”.

Cllr Pullen said:

“We are holding another pedestrianisation workshop in the city so that discussion can take place on the consultation feedback we have received so far. “We are listening to people’s views, and I look forward to having a constructive meeting with blue badge holders, city centre residents and business owners next month.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The sessions will take place from 6pm to 7pm and 7.15pm to 8.15pm, with invitations being sent out to previous attendees first.