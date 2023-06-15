A plan for Staffordshire’s community learning service following a ‘good’ Ofsted review is set to be agreed next week.

The report found that adult learners across the county have significantly benefited from flexible courses with well-developed community links.

Now the service will set out a plan using the report which will include aims, targets and outcomes for the year ahead. This will be submitted to the Department for Education as an accountability agreement in return for Government funding.

The accountability agreement is set to be approved by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet next Wednesday (21st June).

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“Our community learning service provides an excellent service to thousands of people across the county and fully deserved to receive a Good Ofsted rating. “It recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff and learning providers in the delivery of the courses which make a real difference to people’s lives. “The inspection provides us with the assurance that we are providing a quality service to our learners and has also helped us identify ways in which we can further develop and improve our provision. “Now we are using the findings in the report to set out our plan for the service for the coming year in the accountability agreement, including key aims, targets and outcomes that demonstrate our contribution to local skills needs.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the courses at: www.staffordshirecommunitylearning.org.uk