Police say they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for a missing Burntwood pensioner.

Marjorie, 83, was reported missing today (15th June) having been last seen in the town at 7pm yesterday.

She is described as white, slim build and around 5ft 1ins tall with grey hair. She was last seen wearing pink nightwear with a fleece on top.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Marjorie may travel to Pelsall, Walsall and Lichfield city centre. “Anyone who may know of her whereabouts or those with any information are asked to get in touch.”

People with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 230 of 15th June.