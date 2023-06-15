Critically acclaimed guitarist Remi Harris and his trio performed a set that blended jazz sophistication with blues and rock energy.

With a stage full of guitars, drummer Matt Brown and bassist Tom Moore joined Remi for music from the jazz song book, their own compositions, and music by some of the guitarist’s biggest influences, including Freddie King, Peter Green and Jimi Hendrix.

Early concert highlights included the original ballad, I’ve Done My Bit, with a strong theme and supporting chords, while Points of Honour by Ahmed Jamal mixed African highlife rhythms with the catchy melody played on an electric guitar.

The trio, all of whom soloed throughout the set, added different tones and textures to the music played, including a sterling version of Rolling Man by Peter Green, which moved swiftly onto affecting ballad, Man of the World – the folk-like beginning being deftly performed.

The second set featured mostly electric blues music, with particularly good performances on Freddie King’s Hideaway and the set closing hits of Peter Green’s Albatross and Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing.