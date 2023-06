People will be able to bag a bargain and a tasty treat as the regular village market returns to Whittington.

The event takes place from 9.30am to 1pm tomorrow (16th June) on the Bell car park.

Traders in attendance will include the likes of Cyndie Neal’s Yard, Kam’s Curries, Woodhouse Farm Meats, Lynn’s Larder, Pam Rowley’s Plants, Cafe2U coffee van and St Giles Church Produce.