A music festival near Lichfield has seen weekend tickets sell out.

Only day passes now remain for the Back 2 Festival, which takes place at Catton Park between 30th June and 3rd July features headline acts Example, Boyzlife, Basshunter, The Hoosiers and Blue.

Other acts on the bill include DJ Sammy, Living Joy, Gareth Gates and Marcella Woods.

For details on day tickets visit www.back2festivals.co.uk/tickets.