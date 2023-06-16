A new plan to support people who volunteer will be discussed by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet.

The authority has drawn up a series of principles it says will ensure those who do give up their time will get the most out of the experience.

A report by Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, outlines a desire to see volunteering opportunities be more inclusive and accessible, as flexible as possible and be mutually beneficial.

Other principles include ensuring roles have clearly defined expectations and offer the chance for those giving up their time to provide feedback on their experiences of working with the county council.

Cllr Wilson said:

“Our dedicated army of volunteers across Staffordshire make an invaluable contribution to the council, this county and the communities we all serve. “Without them life would certainly be more difficult for many and I would like to thank them for the difference they make to so many lives. “We recognise too that volunteers can get a huge amount out of helping others and our new volunteering principles to make the experience flexible, enjoyable and personally rewarding.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The principles will be discussed at a meeting of the county council’s cabinet on Wednesday (21st June).