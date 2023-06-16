People are being invited to book the best seats in the house for the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The event, which takes place on 2nd September, is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

The evening will feature live proms music and a fireworks finale.

Although admissions is free, prime seating in front of the stage is available to book, with tables of four costing £70 and tables of six for £105.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said:

“Booking prime seats for this year’s Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park will secure you the best in the house. “They will sell out quickly though so don’t miss out on this great opportunity.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Prime seating can be booked here.