Chasetown have seen three members of last season’s squad make the league’s team of the year.

Goalkeeper Curtis Pond, defender Ryan Wynter and midfielder Jack Langston all made the line-up for the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Scholars will be without two of those names for the forthcoming season however after Pond made the move to Hereford while Wynter has linked up with Halesowen Town ahead of the new campaign.