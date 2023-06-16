Lichfield will start their 2023-24 campaign with two away days.
The Myrtle Greens will play in the Regional 2 Midlands (North) division in the forthcoming season.
They kick off on 2nd September with a trip to Matlock before another away day the following weekend at Sutton Coldfield.
The first home fixture will see Lichfield welcome Tamworth on 16th September.
Full fixture list:
- 2nd September v Matlock (a)
- 9th September v Sutton Coldfield (a)
- 16th September v Mellish (a)
- 30th September v Walsall (h)
- 14th October v Wolverhampton (a)
- 21st October v Newark (h)
- 4th November v Long Eaton (a)
- 11th November v Melbourne (h)
- 18th November v Paviors (a)
- 2nd December v West Bridgford (h)
- 9th December v Sutton Coldfield (h)
- 16th December v Tamworth (a)
- 6th January v Mellish (h)
- 13th January v Walsall (a)
- 27th January v Wolverhampton (h)
- 3rd February v Newark (a)
- 17th February v Long Eaton (h)
- 2nd March v Melbourne (a)
- 16th March v Paviors (h)
- 23rd March v West Bridgford (a)
- 6th April v Matlock (h)