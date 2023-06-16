Lichfield will start their 2023-24 campaign with two away days.

The Myrtle Greens will play in the Regional 2 Midlands (North) division in the forthcoming season.

They kick off on 2nd September with a trip to Matlock before another away day the following weekend at Sutton Coldfield.

The first home fixture will see Lichfield welcome Tamworth on 16th September.

Full fixture list: