An appeal has been launched after a girl was sexually assaulted after being approached by a man as she walked towards Burntwood.

The 13-year-old had left the McArthur Glen outlet at Cannock at 7.15pm on Wednesday (14th June) when she was approached by a male driving a red car.

He then took her down an alleyway and sexually assaulted her.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Both the suspect and the victim may have been seen walking together near Five Ways island in Heath Hayes. “It is then believed that the suspect drove the car to a bus stop near McDonalds in Burntwood. “At 11.18pm, officers spotted the girl walking along Cannock Road in Burntwood. She was taken home and later reported the incident to us. “Specially-trained officers are currently supporting the victim while we continue to investigate the incident.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, around 6ft tall and of an athletic build. He was wearing a t-shirt, black shorts that came over the knee, black socks and white trainers.

The red car which the suspect was driving only had one working headlight.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the area or the surrounding area at the time to check their CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage for any information which could help with our investigation. “Local patrols in the area have been increased and officers will be continuing to offer support and reassurance to the local community.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 990 of 14th June.