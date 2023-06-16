Ivor Novello Award winner Nitin Sawhney CBE will perform a concert in the city as part of the Lichfield Festival.
He will play at Lichfield Cathedral on 7th July.
A spokesperson said:
“Nitin is one of the most distinctive and versatile musical voices around today – a world-class producer, songwriter, touring artist, BBC Radio and club DJ, multi-instrumentalist, theatrical, dance, videogame and orchestral composer, as well as a cultural and political commentator.
“Join us for very special festival evening to hear one of the world’s leading multi-genre creative artists together with his regular collaborators on vocals, tabla and violin, live in the splendour of Lichfield Cathedral.”Lichfield Festival spokesperson
For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Festival website.