Ivor Novello Award winner Nitin Sawhney CBE will perform a concert in the city as part of the Lichfield Festival.

He will play at Lichfield Cathedral on 7th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Nitin is one of the most distinctive and versatile musical voices around today – a world-class producer, songwriter, touring artist, BBC Radio and club DJ, multi-instrumentalist, theatrical, dance, videogame and orchestral composer, as well as a cultural and political commentator. “Join us for very special festival evening to hear one of the world’s leading multi-genre creative artists together with his regular collaborators on vocals, tabla and violin, live in the splendour of Lichfield Cathedral.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

