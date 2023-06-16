A pre-school in Lichfield has received funding to help rejuvenate its outdoor space.

Boley Park Pre-School received a £2,000 donation from the Persimmon Homes as part of the company’s Community Champions initiative.

The funds will be used to upgrade the outside play area, allowing the children to make the most of the space as well as developing their interpersonal skills, physical activity and enhance their playtime.

A spokesperson for Boley Park Pre-School, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted by this kind donation from Persimmon Homes.

“We have been fundraising for the play area for the last six years and with this funding we are now very close to making our dreams for the outside area a reality.

“Our goal has always been to create a vibrant outdoor space which provides our children with lots of learning opportunities including physical development, social skills, and well-being – as well as allowing them to have lots of fun.

“The money that Persimmon has kindly gifted us has gone towards new resources for the pre-school’s play space, including flooring surfaces which will allow us to install a climbing frame – allowing our pupils to make the most of the space for years to come.”

Boley Park Pre-School spokesperson