Plans to convert a storage and distribution unit in Whittington into residential accommodation have been approved.

A previous application to demolish the structure at Church Farm on Back Lane to make way for housing had been rejected, but now Lichfield District Council has approved the conversion into two new properties.

A planning statement said:

“It is intended that a high quality conversion of the building will lead to an enhancement of the immediate setting and contribute to the identified need for homes within the rural areas of Lichfield. “The development will use the existing building envelope and does not necessitate any extensions or substantial alterations to be made. “In terms of design, the overriding agrarian style of the building will be retained, respecting the traditional rural setting. New window and door openings are to be inserted into various elevations. “Car parking will be located on an existing yard area to the west of the application building.” Planning statement

