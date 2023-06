Police have released a photograph of a missing Burntwood pensioner.

Marjorie, 83, was last seen in the town at 7pm on Wednesday (14th June).

Officers have previously said they were “increasingly concerned” for her.

Majorie is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 1ins, with grey hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact police on 101, quoting incident 230 of 15th June.