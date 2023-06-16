Street food treats will be on offer when a food event returns to Lichfield this weekend.

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend Digbeth Dining Club in Beacon Park tomorrow (17th June).

The event will feature 22 food traders, bars, entertainment and music.

Jack Brabant, founder of Digbeth Dining Club, said:

“Last year’s event in Lichfield was one of the highlights in the calendar for us, so we can’t wait to be back there for one more shindig in the city. “As expected the response has been brilliant so we are all geared up for another hugely enjoyable day in the sunshine.” Jack Brabant, Digbeth Dining Club

Tickets are available online.