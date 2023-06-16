Almost £20,000 has been given out to community groups and good causes across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The money was distributed by We Love Lichfield at a ceremony at the George Hotel.

The fund began 11 years ago and sees money invested with the resulting interest paid out to local groups.

Simon Price, Patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“We Love Lichfield is like a pension scheme for the voluntary sector in the district. By raising funds for capital and giving away our interest we can keep the funding going for generations to come. “So far, we have given 330 grants to nearly 200 organisations – and as the cost-of-living crisis continues, we have had many new applicants which I am delighted to say we were able to help. “My thanks also go to Lichfield District Council for their support and for entrusting We Love Lichfield in assisting them in their grant and Community Lottery funds. To have the council as a partner gives us a boost to strive even harder to make a difference across our district.” Simon Price

For more information visit welovelichfield.com.