People are invited to nominated a community hero in Lichfield and Burntwood to receive a prize for their efforts.

Lichfield District Council is offering a free 12-month Premier Family Membership at The Friary Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Residents are asked to complete a short online form, telling us why the nominee deserves to be recognised.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“We wish to reward a community hero who goes above and beyond to make life better for others with a 12-month family membership to both leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood. “If you know someone who deserves to be recognised, please nominate them.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Entries will be open until 6th July. The winner will be selected by Active Leisure staff and announced on 10th July.