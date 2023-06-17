A city councillor has urged people to support markets in Lichfield.

Market Square plays host to a range of stalls on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Recent weeks have seen the addition of new traders, including those selling Greek food, handcrafted wooden homewares and home-made brownies.

Cllr James Blackman, chair of Lichfield City Council’s markets working group, said he hopes shoppers will show their support.

“The market has been important to Lichfield for centuries and remains so today. “Lichfield has such a vibrant market offer, with new and existing traders, charities like Lichfield Litter Legends and market operators such as CJ’s Events and Vegan Markets UK. “The traders and producers have so much to offer the residents and visitors to Lichfield – I would urge the public to show their support so that the markets continue to thrive. “As the new chair of the markets working group, I look forward to help making the market an even better shopping experience and welcome suggestions from traders, residents and visitors.” Cllr James Blackman, Lichfield City Council

As well as the regular markets, Lichfield also hosts the Producers’ Market on the first Sunday of every month along with the Vegan Market, which returns on 16th July.

More details on markets and booking a stall are available on Lichfield City Council’s website.