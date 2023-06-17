Eligible residents are being invited to get their latest Covid vaccination at a walk-in session in Lichfield.

Those able to take up the spring booster include those aged over 75 and residents in care homes.

A walk-in clinic will operate between 10am and 4pm on 28th June at Lichfield Community Fire Station.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:

“Getting your Covid vaccinations is the best way to ensure you are protected against the virus. “As the offer to get a vaccine comes to an end on 30th June, I would urge those who have not yet come forward, to get vaccinated as soon as they can. “It is quick and easy to get your jab and there are loads of walk-in sites open across Staffordshire, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated. “The vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to boost your protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19, so please do come forward for your dose of protection.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

People at higher risk of severe Covid-19 are also expected to be offered a booster vaccine dose in autumn 2023 in preparation for the winter.

Further details on the spring booster programme are available on the NHS website.