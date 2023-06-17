A former pupil of a specialist dyslexia school in Lichfield has completed a charity cycling challenge.

Jack Gayton, who studied at Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, was joined by his friend Charlie for the ride from London to Morocco in aid of mental health charities Ewen’s Room and Papyrus.

The journey took three weeks in total and has helped to raise thousands of pounds for the two causes.

Jack said:

“During the first week, we covered extensive distances, averaging 125 miles per day. However, due to a heat wave in Spain, we had to adjust our daily mileage to keep ourselves safe and healthy. “My favourite day would be completing a 154-mile ride and cycling down the Pyrenees, but overall, I loved the spirit of adventure throughout and having a laugh with Charlie, my cycling companion. “The worst day however was one day in Spain when I got food poisoning during a heat wave when the temperature peaked at 36 degrees.” Jack Gayton

The efforts of the pair on the ride have so far raised around £8,000.

Maple Hayes headteacher Dr Daryl Brown said: