Pianist Dominic Doutney will perform works by the likes of Scriabin and Rachmaninoff at a concert in Lichfield.

He will be at Wade Street Church at midday on 7th July as part of the Lichfield Festival’s Young Artist series.

A spokesperson said:

“Dominic studied at the Royal College of Music, where he was awarded the prestigious Tagore Gold Medal. “He has also won major prizes at home and in Italy, Spain, Portugal and France, and is now much in demand both as recitalist and concerto soloist.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Ticket details are available on the Lichfield Festival website.