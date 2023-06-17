A senior figure at a global nursery business founded in Lichfield has received an MBE in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Gill Jones, group chief quality officer at Busy Bees, received the honour for services to education.

She said

“Ensuring every child gets the highest quality of education to thrive and succeed in life has been my passion from my first teaching role and I feel extremely privileged to have my work recognised in this way. “Receiving the MBE is an extraordinary honour, and I was so proud to be able to share this moment with my family.” Gill Jones MBE

Gill was formerly one of HM Inspectors and Ofsted’s Deputy Director for Schools and Early Education Policy and, prior to that, a headteacher.

She joined Busy Bees this year to further develop the educational offering of the international nursery group.