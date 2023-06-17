A senior figure at a global nursery business founded in Lichfield has received an MBE in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
Gill Jones, group chief quality officer at Busy Bees, received the honour for services to education.
She said
“Ensuring every child gets the highest quality of education to thrive and succeed in life has been my passion from my first teaching role and I feel extremely privileged to have my work recognised in this way.
“Receiving the MBE is an extraordinary honour, and I was so proud to be able to share this moment with my family.”Gill Jones MBE
Gill was formerly one of HM Inspectors and Ofsted’s Deputy Director for Schools and Early Education Policy and, prior to that, a headteacher.
She joined Busy Bees this year to further develop the educational offering of the international nursery group.
“I already had an excellent professional relationship with Busy Bees, through my work at Ofsted, and was aware of the company’s commitment to quality, so I was delighted to join a team of like-minded people who share my values and want to ensure the highest standards are delivered across the group.”Gill Jones MBE