A celebration of the music of reggae legend Bob Marley is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The two-hour spectacular will be at the city theatre on 29th June.

Legend – The Music of Bob Marley features hits such as Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Get Up Stand Up and I Shot the Sheriff.

A spokesperson said:

“When you think reggae, there is only one name that comes to mind – the legend that was Bob Marley. “The show is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £31 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.