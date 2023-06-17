A Lichfield charity says they are delighted to receive support to continue their work.

The Lichfield District City of Sanctuary group works with communities to make them welcoming places for all, regardless of background.

They have previously supported refugees by running certificated language lessons to help people resettling in the area to find work.

A spokesperson said:

“We cannot prevent the tragedies of war, famine, drought and climate change, but we do what we can to help them make their lives here feel a little like home. “We are happy to announce that we are able to continue and expand this work thanks to the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield City nominating us as one of their two charities for the year. “A generous Staffordshire County Council New Communities Resettlement Grant will help us to continue our support for Ukrainian language-learners, in partnership with the English Class Private Language School. HCB Solicitors are also helping to equip refugee children for school. “Further plans are underway to work with the Ukrainian community to support adults and children to settle in while protecting their own culture.” Lichfield District City of Sanctuary spokesperson

A monthly vigil commemorating those who have lost their lives due to displacement is due to take place at Speakers’ Corner from 12.30pm on Monday (19th June).

“Newcomers enrich our cultural as well as our economic lives – and thanks to the people of Lichfield, we can celebrate their arrival as an endorsement of the welcoming nature of our city and surrounding towns and villages.” Lichfield District City of Sanctuary spokesperson

For more details visit the Lichfield District City of Sanctuary website.