A Whittington shop is closing for refurbishment.

The Co-operative on Main Street will shut at 5pm on 24th June, before reopening at 7am on 13th July.

Shoppers in the village will still be able to order from the store for home delivery during the closure by using the Snappy Shopper service or by either emailing homedelivery@tamworth.coop or calling 01827 337299.