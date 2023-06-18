A financial planning company has pledged its support for an awards scheme aiming to recognise the best of the district.

Pool House Group has become the principal sponsor of Lichfield District Council;s Beacon Awards which will take place at a gala presentation at the National Memorial Arboretum in October.

Entries and nominations are invited until 31st July for the awards in the following categories:

Independent Business of the Year

Customer Service Award

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

Apprentice/Young Businessperson of the Year

Employer of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Best Sustainable Business

Entrepreneur of the Year

Lichfield Shining Light – District Legacy Award

Community Hero

Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year

Fiona Haigh, operations director at Pool House Group, said:

“We like to participate in local events and support the local community through charitable work – we continue to sponsor the Lichfield 10k amongst other organisations and events. “We feel that the Beacon Awards are a great way of showcasing local businesses across the Lichfield district and we are delighted to be the main sponsor.” Fiona Haigh, Pool House Group

Cllr Doug Pullen, the leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“There are a wide variety of brilliant businesses and community groups and many community-minded people operating across the Lichfield district and with the Beacon Awards, we have an opportunity to put them in the spotlight. “We have already received some very worthy entries and would be delighted to receive more before the deadline.” “I’d like to thank Pool House Group for its sponsorship and would encourage other businesses to support what is going to be a fantastic event later this year.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

For more details beaconawards.co.uk.