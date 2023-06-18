Staffordshire County Council is celebrating after being awarded fostering friendly accreditation.

The accolade was awarded by national charity the Fostering Network as part of its drive to recruit more carers.

The accreditation means council employees who foster are given more flexibility in working patterns along with access to paid time off for assessments, training and when settling young people into their new home.

One carer and local authority employee set to benefit from the scheme is Jonathan Clay, who fosters with his wife Nicola. He said:

“This is a great scheme that will hopefully help encourage other members of staff to consider fostering. “When you first become a foster carer there are quite a few meetings and assessments to attend before you get started, so it’s helpful getting some time off for this – and obviously when a child is placed with you, again there’s some time needed to settle them in and make sure they are okay. “Being able to work flexibly is also important and means if your child needs any extra help you can spend time with them.” Jonathan Clay

Anyone interested in becoming a foster carer can find out more at Foster for Staffordshire or by calling 0800 1692061.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said: