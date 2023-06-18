Families from Lichfield are among those to be presented with a commemorative gift after welcoming babies on the same day as the King’s coronation.
Staffordshire County Council handed over the mug keepsakes to a number of youngsters born on 6th May at a ceremony this week.
They were presented by Cllr Alan White, leader of the county council, and Graham Morley, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Staffordshire.
Alfie James Flowers, from Fradley, arrived a 6.56am on coronation day, while Barney Thomas Yardley, from Lichfield, was welcomed into the world at 10.34am.
Barney’s mother, Lucy, said:
“We are delighted that our very own little Prince was born on the King’s coronation – it was a day we shall never forget.
“We will make sure Barney knows all about the historic day as he grows up.
“To be involved in the celebration and presentation event is a memory we shall treasure.”Lucy Yardley
Cllr Alan White said:
“We all knew that the King’s Coronation was going to be a wonderful event and we wanted to find a fitting way for Staffordshire to mark the day.
“The birth of a child is a very special time for all concerned but for those born on the day of the Coronation, I’m sure for the parents it was made even more memorable.
“I hope our commemorative gift helps families remember the event and their very special arrival on the same day.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council