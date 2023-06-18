Families from Lichfield are among those to be presented with a commemorative gift after welcoming babies on the same day as the King’s coronation.

Staffordshire County Council handed over the mug keepsakes to a number of youngsters born on 6th May at a ceremony this week.

They were presented by Cllr Alan White, leader of the county council, and Graham Morley, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Staffordshire.

Alfie James Flowers, from Fradley, arrived a 6.56am on coronation day, while Barney Thomas Yardley, from Lichfield, was welcomed into the world at 10.34am.

Barney’s mother, Lucy, said:

“We are delighted that our very own little Prince was born on the King’s coronation – it was a day we shall never forget. “We will make sure Barney knows all about the historic day as he grows up. “To be involved in the celebration and presentation event is a memory we shall treasure.” Lucy Yardley

Cllr Alan White said: