Pianist Jeremy Sassoon will take the Lichfield Festival audience on a “foot-stomping” journey through music from songwriters of Jewish heritage when he performs in the city.

Numbers by the likes of Gershwin, Billy Joel and Amy Winehouse will be on offer at the MOJO concert at The Hub at St Mary’s on 7th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Full of surprising and hilarious anecdotes and some of the most unforgettable songs you’ve ever sung along and danced to, MOJO is illuminating, uplifting and joyous entertainment.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets cost £18. For details on how to book visit the Lichfield Festival website.