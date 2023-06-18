The Brodsky Quartet will mark their 50th anniversary season with a performance in Lichfield.

The group has performed more than 3,000 concerts around the world and will add to that tally with a show at The Hub at St Mary’s next month as part of the Lichfield Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“A natural curiosity and insatiable desire to explore has propelled the group in many artistic directions and continues to ensure them not only a place at the very forefront of the international chamber music scene but also a rich and varied musical existence. “Their energy and craftsmanship have attracted numerous awards and accolades worldwide, while ongoing educational work provides a vehicle for passing on experience and staying in touch with the next generation.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Their concert at 7pm on 6th July will feature music by Bach, Britten and Debussy.

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.