Rehearsals are in full swing for a new community musical in Lichfield.

The Garrick will host the production of The Wind in the Willows from 27th to 29th July.

Featuring 33 cast members and 15 brand new songs, the script and lyrics are being written by Jonny McClean, who is also the theatre’s head community engagement and director of the show.

He said:

“It’s been joyous to work with such a fantastic community group, and on such a great story as well, rehearsals have been raucous and with lots of laughs from the start. “At a time when things can feel quite heavy in our actual lives, the opportunity to spend a few hours a week engaged in escapism with like-minded people can be a real benefit. “I think people will be leaving the theatre with large grins, whether that’s at the antics of Toad, the wildness of the Weasels or the found family of Ratty, Mole, Badger and the other Riverbankers.” Jonny McClean

Tickets for The Wind in the Willows are available from www.lichfieldgarrick.com.