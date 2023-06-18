Lollipop men and women in Staffordshire are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the school crossing patrol service.

It initially launched in 1953 with he first patrol starting the year after.

Staffordshire has more than 220 patrols – aged between 26 and 83 – working outside schools and busy sections of roads.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s great to be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the service – and what a great way to thank our patrols for the job they do. “Out in all weathers, they help children and families get to and from school safely and are the friendly face that greets pedestrians every day of the school year. “We continue to work with schools to help encourage more families to walk, cycle or scoot to school which is better for people’s health and helps take some of the traffic off the roads. Our patrols play an important role in this and to help make it as easy and safe as possible for them. “We do have a number of vacancies across the county so if you’re looking for a few hours work a week or know someone who is then please get in touch with the team.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

More information is available on the Staffordshire County Council website.