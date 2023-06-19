A Burntwood business has invested more than £200,000 in a project it hopes will help it offer more options to customers.

Lesters Logistics says the new Signature Logistics service will deliver large, bulky or expensive products that require more attention than standard packages.

The company has purchased specialist new delivery vehicles, put its staff through the ADR Certification for transporting hazardous goods and funded a stair climbing trolley which is used to manoeuvre heavy items in narrow stairways.

Reiss Newport, director at Lesters Logistics, said:

“This is a big moment for our business, as the Signature Logistics service is something we’ve been working on for some time and we’re now in a position to roll it out to customers who are transporting critical products across the UK and Europe. “Our first clients have already signed up and we expect this new offer to generate more than £250,000 of turnover in the first twelve months. “It’s another string to our bow and reinforces our desire to be a complete solutions provider, from consulting on the right packaging and manufacturing the box, to advising on the very best logistics option. “We’re not stopping with this service either. A recent refurbishment of our office facilities has just been completed and the management team is now ready to press the button on additional storage and warehousing facilities in the Midlands.” Reiss Newport

Lesters Logistics was purchased by Burntwood-based Lesters three years ago.