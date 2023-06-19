A Lichfield care home has joined a scheme which looks to bring together isolated residents through a love of gardening and cooking.
The Growing Communities project is being run by Nurture Communities CIC and will see those living at The Spires meeting other locals to grow their own vegetables which can then be used in meals to share together.
Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said:
“We are delighted to be invited to join in with the Growing Communities project – this is a great way to join in with our local community and to meet new people.
“Many of our residents have years of experience growing their own vegetables and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to share their knowledge with the next generation.”Amy Doyle