Chasetown have added a number of new and returning faces to their squad.

The Scholars have bolstered their ranks with the addition of Tom Turton.

The midfielder joins from last season’s play-off winners Halesowen Town.

Manager Mark Swann told the club website:

“We spoke to Tom last summer and are over the moon to get him over the line this year. “His pedigree speaks for itself and his experience and know-how will be a huge asset to us, as well as his obvious ability. “This is a real coup for the football club and we are delighted to have him on board.” Mark Swann

The Scholars have also added former youth team forward Ryan Nesbitt to the squad, while ex-Chasetown players Luke McGinnell and Matt Sargeant will also be back in the ranks for the new season.