A fun tennis tournament is taking place in Lichfield to raise money for charity.

Hosted by Beacon Park Tennis, the event on 9th July will have a Wimbledon theme and see people take part in a doubles competition.

A spokesperson said:

“If you don’t have a partner we’ll match you up on the day – and don’t forget to wear something white for our Wimbledon theme.” Beacon Park Tennis spokesperson

Entry is £5 endplates can be booked by calling 07857 473435 or email kat@micro-sports.co.uk.