Lichfield Operatic Society will make their return to the city stage next month.

They will bring Seven Brides for Seven Brothers to the Lichfield Garrick between 4th and 8th July.

Set in 1850s Oregon, the adventure follows the story of a woman who learns that it takes a bride to turn seven unkempt brothers into romantic gentleman.

A spokesperson said:

“From the Golden Age of movie musicals, Seven Brides For Seven Brothers is bursting with boisterous fun, rambunctious energy and swooning romance. “This much-loved musical comedy is perfect for the whole family and features a classic soundtrack.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.