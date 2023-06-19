A nursery business founded in Lichfield is hoping for success with two members of staff in the running for industry awards.

Busy Bees are nominated in the Call Centre Management Association Awards, with head of customer enrolments Jenna Birkinshaw up for the small contact centre manager of the year award, while customer enrolments team leader Kirsty Miles is shortlisted for the team manager of the year prize.

Chris McCandless, European chief executive officer for Busy Bees, said:

“Our ambition is to give every child the best start in life, but to achieve that we needed to have a responsive and efficient enquiries process for families. “We established the in-house Central Enrolments Team to create a professional enquiry handling hub, with knowledgeable staff who make it their mission to help families access the quality early years care and education they need for their children. “In just a few short years, they have improved the speed and quality of service offered to our centres, parents and other enquirers, delivering a smooth and enjoyable customer experience that reflects the Busy Bees brand.”

The team of 15 is based at Busy Bees’ support centre in Burntwood and provides customer advice, offering information on nursery place availability, fees and funding.

Jenna said:

“We have a brilliant group of committed professionals in the CET, all dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to our centres and families. “We are very proud to be shortlisted for these awards, competing against some huge national and international brands. To be recognised in this way, after only operating as a call centre for three years, makes us feel like we are winners already.” Jenna Birkinshaw

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in London today (19th June).