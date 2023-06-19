Plans for a house in Burntwood to be demolished to make way for two new properties have been approved.

A previous proposal would have seen two new bungalows to be built in the rear garden, but the new scheme will see the current home knocked down to make way for the new ones.

A planning statement said:

“The existing house provides a little over 70 square metres of internal space and the new one will provide approximately 130 square metres internal space. “In addition to this replacement dwelling, the proposal is do develop a two or three bedroom bungalow at the rear of the house in the bottom half of the long rear garden. This dwelling will provide about 70 square metres of internal space.” Planning statement

