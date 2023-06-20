A campaign is reminding motorists in Staffordshire of the risk of not wearing a seatbelt.

Operation Lightning saw 800 people caught not wearing one last year – and Staffordshire Police are re-running the week-long crackdown this year.

The majority of the offences last year – 686 – we committed by the driver, with 91% of them being men.

Inspector Mark Joynson said:

“This year is a special anniversary for seatbelts in the UK, as it is 40 years since the first seatbelt law was introduced to make it mandatory for drivers to wear one at the wheel. “It’s really important that every driver and passenger wears their seatbelt as you’re twice as likely to die in a car crash if you’re not wearing one. “As well as risking your safety, if you’re spotted without a seatbelt you can also face an on-the-spot fine of £100. If prosecuted, this increases up to a maximum of £500.” Inspector Mark Joynson, Staffordshire Police

The operation – which runs until Sunday (25th June) also aims to provide advice to parents and guardians on the type of child seat they need to comply with the law.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Helen Fisher said: