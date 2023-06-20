Children and volunteers have worked together to complete a biodiversity survey of a grass meadow in Lichfield.

The youngsters from Year 5 at Lichfield Cathedral School took part in the Churches Count on Nature initiative.

They were joined by volunteers as they recorded the various species of plants and insects in an area of the cathedral grounds to be added to a national database as part of an ongoing project by the Caring for God’s Acre charity.

Rev Canon Dr David Primrose, who leads on the environment, social justice and community outreach at Lichfield Cathedral, said: