Children and volunteers have worked together to complete a biodiversity survey of a grass meadow in Lichfield.
The youngsters from Year 5 at Lichfield Cathedral School took part in the Churches Count on Nature initiative.
They were joined by volunteers as they recorded the various species of plants and insects in an area of the cathedral grounds to be added to a national database as part of an ongoing project by the Caring for God’s Acre charity.
Rev Canon Dr David Primrose, who leads on the environment, social justice and community outreach at Lichfield Cathedral, said:
“It is always encouraging to see our young people get so enthusiastic about nature.
“Every time we record the flora and fauna in our cathedral grounds we discover exciting natural specifies and a rich biodiversity.
“As the summer meadow continues to grow, we hope to find out even more about the natural world on our doorstep.”Rev Canon Dr David Primrose